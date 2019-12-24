subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Approves Agreements With Colombia And Ecuador On Visa-Free Travels
24 December 2019
Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, visa free travel, visa free, Colombia, Ecuador

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved agreements with Colombia and Ecuador on visa-free travels.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has written this in his Telegram channel, informing on the decisions adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A visa-free regime with Colombia and Ecuador. International agreements with the governments of the two countries on mutual cancellation of visa requirements have just been approved. Ukrainians will be able to travel without visas for 90 days for 180 days," Honcharuk wrote.

The approval by the Cabinet of Ministers of the agreements signed in September is the domestic procedure necessary for their entry into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 24, Ukraine agreed with Colombia and Ecuador on visa-free travels.

