Ukraine, Colombia Agree On Visa-Free Travels

Ukraine and Colombia have agreed on visa-free travels.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agreement was reached between Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, and Minister of Foreign Relations of Colombia, Carlos Holmes Trujillo Garcia, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, 2018, Ukraine agreed with Uruguay on visa-free travels.