Law Enforcers Withdraw Ex-MP Mykytas From Flight To UK

Law enforcers did not let former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas (the Volia Narodu parliamentary group), suspected of misappropriating UAH 82 million of state funds when exchanging apartments for the National Guard military, abroad, withdrawing him from the flight to the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his lawyer Oleksandr Lysak.

"He had permission for 4 days from the NACB and the SACPO, he was returned a passport and was going to the United Kingdom on a personal issue. He had already passed customs and border control, but he was not allowed. He is now going to the police to put on an electronic bracelet and hand over his passport." the lawyer said.

According to him, he does not know the reason why Mykytas was refused to departure.

He emphasized once again that the trip to the United Kingdom was agreed with law enforcement bodies.

At the same time, sources in the NACB announced to Ukrainian News Agency, that as of January 20, Mykytas was forbidden to travel abroad, so withdrawing him from the flight is legal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended Mykytas’s obligation to wear an electronic bracelet until February 14, 2020.

The ex-MP is suspected of misappropriating UAH 82 million of state funds in the exchange of apartments for the military of the National Guard.

Friends and relatives of Mykytasa paid a bail of UAH 80 million for him.