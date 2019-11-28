Zelenskyy’s Rating Down From 64% To 52% - KIIS

In compliance with the poll conducted between November 22 and 25, the rating of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fallen from 64% to 52% over the one carried out between November 4 and 7.

This follows from the poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a total of 52% of pollees are positive about Zelenskyy; 28% are neutral, and 19% are negative about the President.

The poll was carried out via phone interview between November 22 and 25, 2019.

A total of 1,500 adult respondents took part in the survey.

The sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll conducted by the KIIS on October 9-11, the Zelenskyy’s rating fell from 73% to 66%.