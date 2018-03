NPLs Volume In Banks To Reduce To 45-50% Before 2019

Economy

Ukraine Moves From 84th To 43rd Place Among 190 Countries In Paying Taxes 2017 Rating

Economy

Moody's: Ukraine's GDP Per Capita To Remain Lowest In CIS In 2017-2018

Economy

Hontareva Ceases To Be Most Influential Woman Of Ukraine Surpassed By Tymoshenko, According To Focus Rating

Politics

35% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Group Willing To Have Dual Citizenship

Politics

44% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Willing To Work Abroad

Politics

35% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Willing To Live Abroad

Politics

Moody's Upgrades Ratings Of Kyiv And Kharkiv

Economy

Moody's Places Ukrainian Sberbank's Local-Currency Deposit Rating On Review For Downgrade

Economy

Fitch Affirms Kyiv's And Kharkiv's Rating At B-

Economy

S&P Downgrades PrivatBank From 'R' To 'SD' On Loan Participation Notes Bail-In

Economy

S&P Affirms Ukraine At 'B-/В'

Economy

Ukraine Down 6 Places To Rank 85 On Global Competitiveness Index