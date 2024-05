Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Hereha as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in decree No. 315 of May 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Hereha Dmytro Mykhailovych as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree says.

Hereha has already held this position in August 2021- March 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Yakovets, the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces, as the Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service instead of Bohdan Bondar.

In March 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Yakovets as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces instead of Dmytro Hereha. Hereha has held the position since August 2021.