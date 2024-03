Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Yakovets as the commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Dmytro Hereha.

This is stated in decrees No. 140 and No. 141 of March 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Yakovets Oleksandr Vasyliovych as the commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," decree No. 141 says.

Since February 2020, Yakovets served as the head of the engineering forces - head of the engineering forces department of the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2018-2020, he was the head of the logistics department - deputy chief of staff of the East operational command.

In December 2022, Zelenskyy awarded Yakovets the military rank of brigadier general.

By decree No. 140, Zelenskyy dismissed Hereha from the post of the commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hereha has held the position since August 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Oleksandr Pavliuk has become the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol - the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Skybiuk - the commander of the Air Assault Forces, and Ihor Plakhuta - the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces.