President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Yakovets, the commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Bohdan Bondar, as the head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 244-246 of April 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Yakovets Oleksandr Vasyliovych as the Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service," says decree No. 246.

By decree No. 244, Zelenskyy dismissed Yakovets from the post of the commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which he had held since March 2024. From 2020 to 2024, he was the chief of engineering troops - the head of the department of engineering troops of the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

By decree No. 245, the President dismissed Bondar from the post of the chairman of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Major General Bondar will be placed at the disposal of the Minister of Defense and will coordinate the activities and control the process of building fortifications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Bondar as the chairman of the State Special Transport Service in March 2022. Earlier, Bondar served as a deputy commander of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

Zelenskyy in March 2024 appointed Yakovets as the commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces instead of Dmytro Hereha.

The State Special Transport Service is a specialized military formation, part of the Ministry of Defense system, designed to ensure the sustainable functioning of transport in peacetime and in a special period.