The russian occupiers are creating a new group of troops near the borders with the Kharkiv Region, which they can use to strike from the north or to attack other territories.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, May 8.

According to him, the invaders resumed active assault actions after replacing their military, for which they coordinated, but do not have any success.

"In the north, the enemy is creating a certain group of troops. We will analyze this for a likely blow from the north or for other territories, as it has repeatedly occurred. We are taking all the necessary measures to be ready to counteract the challenges that we may have," Syniehubov said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also noted that the plans for the evacuation of the city have been developed for a long time and are updated monthly. This is done in order to know where the vehicles are, routes are checked. Currently, there is no reason to say about the evacuation from Kharkiv. The construction of fortifications continues to strengthen the defense capability.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger announced the transfer of additional Patriot, IRIS-T and new short-range air defense systems Skynex during a visit to the Kharkiv Region.

On April 17, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city risks becoming the "second Aleppo" if the United States does not vote for new military assistance to Ukraine.

On April 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the russian occupiers were doing everything to drive civilians out of Kharkiv and nearby settlements.