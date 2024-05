Share:













As of 3 p.m., it is known about one killed person and two injured in the airstrikes launched by the russian armed forces at Kharkiv on the afternoon of May 3.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel. A little later, he reported another victim.

"In Kharkiv, as a result of the strikes of the invaders, a woman was killed. A 78-year-old man suffered an acute stress response. At least two private houses were destroyed," Oleh Syniehubov said.

“Emergency medics treated another victim. A 66-year-old man suffered an acubarotrauma," Syniehubov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the russian occupation army launched artillery and mortar attacks on about 15 settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

Recall that the number of wounded as a result of the russian attack with guided aerial bombs in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of April 30 increased to 9, it is also known about 1 killed person.

The State Emergency Service showed the destruction from the morning attack on April 30 with guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv.