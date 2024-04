It would take years of fighting for invaders to capture Kharkiv - National Guard commander

The commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, is sure that the russian occupiers in the event of an offensive on Kharkiv will not be able to quickly capture the city, this will take years.

He told about this in an interview with LIGA.net.

"They can. But they will not succeed (to capture Kharkov - Ed.). However, for Kharkiv, this story will be difficult in that attempts to destroy objects of critical and civil infrastructure will constantly continue," he explained.

Oleksandr Pivnenko added that in order to capture Kharkiv, the russian army must fight for years.

"Recall, how long Bakhmut and Avdiivka were holding. It is easier for Russians to change the leadership of the Russian Federation and abandon their plans than to take the city, putting thousands more of their soldiers," summed up the commander of the National Guard.

