On Saturday, May 18, a new mobilization law will come into force, one of the innovations of which is the electronic cabinet of persons liable for military service. Through it, Ukrainians will be able to update the data in the Oberih register without visiting territorial centers of recruitment and social support. Also, the register will show who, when and how received the summons and who did not update his data, as required by the law.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said this in an interview with the portal dou.ua.

According to Chernohorenko, with the help of the register of persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, Oberih, an electronic military accounting document will form, which will be in the application for persons liable for military service and will have the same legal force as a paper one. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has established interaction with the Ministry of Digital Development in order to create such an electronic military accounting document.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister stressed that the law does not allow sending summonses through the application.

"The notification of persons liable for military service occurs only in accordance with the legislation - personally and certified by a signature. All other methods are currently not legitimate," Chernohorenko said.

As you know, according to the new law, during the verification of documents, an authorized representative of a territorial center of recruitment and social support or a policeman can use technical means and specialized software with access to the Oberih, that is, immediately check the data.

As previously reported, the General Staff clarified that after updating the data in a territorial center of recruitment and social support through the e-cabinet, persons liable for military service will be summoned to undergo a military medical commission by a separate summons.