The number of users of the Diia mobile application has reached 6 million.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of active users in Diia has exceeded 6 million," the minister wrote.

He noted that the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is observing a systemic increase in active daily/weekly sessions.

"Our goal is all the interaction of a person and the state through the Diia application. In a few clicks. And the saved time is for what you really like to do," the minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the second stage of the bug bounty of the Diia mobile application will last six months.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources