The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, spoke about possible models for economic booking.

He told reporters about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are two models of economic booking. They're in discussion. On the one hand, you and I understand that we cannot even spend a single dollar from this huge help on the salaries of the military. Military salaries are our money in the form of duties and taxes. For that money to show up, the economy needs to work, but the question lies in justice, whatever happens. Opponents say that "the rich do not serve, and the poor go to the army." There is a big discussion here," said the head of the mono-majority.

According to him, the first model is the booking of workers, the amount of paying taxes on the salary of which is UAH 35,000.

The second model is the quota for companies to book, within which a separate tax is paid for each booked employee equal to the minimum salary of a soldier every month.

"We studied at the committee how this was done during wars in other countries. Whatever decision is chosen, there are many people in favor, just like against. Somewhere in the middle, still some model will appear, which causes the least indignation. Whichever model we choose will cause outrage," he said regarding economic booking models.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the authorities are considering two options for economic booking of citizens from mobilization, various concepts of this process were presented by the Office of the President and the Initiative Group of Members of Parliament.