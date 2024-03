Three EU countries oppose use of frozen russian assets for military aid to Ukraine - Politico

Share:













Copied



Three members of the European Union opposed the idea of using frozen russian assets to provide military aid to Ukraine. These are Hungary, Malta and Luxembourg.

Politico reported this with reference to an unnamed European official familiar with the matter.

According to the publication's interlocutor, the leaders of Hungary, Malta and Luxembourg do not agree with the proposal made the day before by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The head of the European Commission proposed to use about EUR 3 billion of frozen russian assets to buy ammunition for Ukraine.

The publication's interlocutor noted that von der Leyen's desire to use the money to resupply the Ukrainian army made negotiations difficult, as it was previously agreed that this money should be used only for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated that the European Union is still negotiating the possibility of using the frozen assets of the russian federation to provide military aid to Ukraine.

We also reported that on March 7, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, announced that 18 countries of the world had collected the money necessary for the purchase of 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

In late February, Prague announced that it had managed to find countries that agreed to sell ammunition for their further transfer to Ukraine.

In order to transfer the projectiles, it was necessary to collect the funds necessary for the purchase of projectiles and the organization of their transportation to Ukraine.