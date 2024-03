Scholz supports idea of transferring profits from russian assets to arms for Ukraine

Share:













Copied



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has supported the idea that the proceeds from the assets of the aggressor country of the russian federation should be used for military assistance to Ukraine.

Scholz said this when he arrived at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The German chancellor commented on the relevant proposal of the European Commission presented this week.

"These (proceeds) should be directed primarily to the procurement of those weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs for protection," he said.

He added that he was optimistic about the chances of leaders to unite on this issue.

"I am absolutely sure that we are sending a very clear signal to Putin here... And the use of income from Russian assets is a small but important component," he said.

The idea of ​ ​ using income from assets of the russian federation in favor of Ukraine has wide support among EU governments, diplomats say. But some countries do not support the use of funds to buy weapons.

Recall that the Office of the President expects to receive up to USD 15 billion in annual income from seized russian assets.