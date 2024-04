Share:













Copied



Ukraine can raise a loan secured by frozen russian assets.

This was announced by National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) chairman Andrii Pyshnyi in an interview with the Voice of America Ukrainian service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Andrii Pyshnyi confirmed that there are several ways to attract frozen russian assets to help Ukraine.

One of these, he called a loan secured by assets or profits from russian assets.

"We at the National Bank of Ukraine remain supporters of the consolidated response of the international community, non-violation of international law, which leading law schools have defined as a concept of countermeasures, this opens up the possibility of access to the immovable assets themselves. At the same time, we see that the discussion around another option, the same debt: when these immobilized assets are considered as collateral for the corresponding loan. At the same time, there are other options that provide that Ukraine should receive a loan against future income generated by these immobilized assets," said the head of the NBU.

According to him, each option requires political and legal will.

First of all, opening access to russian assets for Ukraine requires political will, and legal grounds for attracting russian assets already exist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen believes that profits from frozen russian assets should be used to arm Ukraine.