Trading volume on Perspektyva exchange down 9% to UAH 11.5 billion in April

In April, a total of 13,810 deals worth UAH 11.54 billion (-9% to March 2024) were concluded on the Perspektyva stock exchange since the beginning of the year – 53,040 deals worth UAH 48.38 billion (+14% against the first four months of 2023).

This follows from a statement by the Exchange, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 36,620 deals worth UAH 56.6 billion (+9% against March 2024) were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in April; since the beginning of the year, 133,650 deals worth UAH 194.2 billion (+43 % against the first four months of 2023).

Since the beginning of the year, the structure of trading on the Perspektyva stock exchange has traditionally been dominated by debt instruments: government bonds – 95.73%, bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers, and states – 4.27%.

On the exchange stock market in general, trading is also observed mainly in the debt segment: government bonds - 92.31%, bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers, and states - 7.48%, shares, and CII securities - 0.21%.

The share of the Perspektyva stock exchange in the first four months is 25% in the total exchange turnover, including for government bonds 26%, for bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers, and states - 14%, and in the total number of transactions - 40%.

The volume of trading on the Perspektyva stock exchange in April decreased by 9.3% month over month, and the number of transactions increased by 0.5%.

13.21% of trades were conducted on the repo market, 0.48% - on the bid market, 86.31% - on the address market.

The volume of trading on the Perspektyva stock exchange compared to the same period in 2023 increased by 14%, and the number of transactions - 2.6 times.

In April, contracts on the Perspektyva stock exchange were concluded with 44 financial instruments (+1 against March) from the beginning of 2024 - with 62 (+16 against the first four months of 2023).

As of April 30, 2024, the number of securities and other financial instruments admitted to trading on the Perspektyva stock exchange was 257, of which 159 were listed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, a total of 13,740 deals worth UAH 12.72 billion (+52% to February 2024) were concluded on the Perspektyva stock exchange since the beginning of the year – 39,240 deals worth UAH 36.85 billion (+26% against the first three months of 2023).