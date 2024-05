Trading volume on Ukrainian Exchange up 2.0% to UAH 3.438 billion in April

In April, the volume of trades on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 2.0% month over month to UAH 3.438 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in April amounted to UAH 3,438,292,228.44, and the total number of transactions was 21,623.

In the structure of trades for April 2024, government bonds (domestic government loan bonds) accounted for 85.44% of the total turnover or UAH 2,937,816,630.62; 0.04% on shares or UAH 1,477,612.50; for investment certificates 0.09% or UAH 3,025,775.85; on foreign securities 9.37% or UAH 321,888,775.94; on corporate bonds 5.06% or UAH 174,083,433.53.

In April, the Index of Ukrainian shares (UX Index) decreased by 8.4% from 1,362.63 to 1,247.87 points.

The leaders of circulation on the market of share securities in April were:

- PIF nerukhomosti Tvoie Kolo. Shchorichnyi dokhid, is (UAH 1.077 million);

- NVIDIA Corporation, az (UAH 1.009 million);

- Kyivmedreparat, az (UAH 0.800 million).

The leaders of circulation on the debt securities market in April were:

- 229116 government bonds due 02/24/2027 (UAH 316.2 million);

- 230452 government bonds, denominated in US dollars, due 04/24/2025 (UAH 230.8 million);

- 228449 government bonds due 06/18/2025 (UAH 211.3 million);

The leading operators of the market of shares and fund certificates in April were UNIVER CAPITAL, Navigator-Invest, and Dragon Capital.

The leading bond market operators in April were CB Globus, BTС Broker, and Profi-T Securities.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in April were Dragon Capital, UNIVER CAPITAL, and FC DALIZ-FINANCE.

The Ukrainian Exchange is the center of liquidity of shares and derivatives in Ukraine.

Launched in March 2009, the Exchange, from the first months, became the leader of the Ukrainian stock market, being the first to launch the application market, Internet trading, REPO market, and futures market.

The index of Ukrainian shares is calculated from the start of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange on March 26, 2009. The initial value was taken equal to 500 points.

Today, the Index basket includes six of the most liquid shares.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the volume of trades on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 31.7% month over month to UAH 3.372 billion.