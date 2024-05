Naftogaz plans to accumulate 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas in underground storage facilities before

Share:













Copied



The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company plans to accumulate 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas in underground gas storage facilities before the heating season 2024/2025.

Forbes reports this with reference to the words of the chairman of the board of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov on the air of Business Breakfast.

"I'm sure there will be more," Chernyshov added.

According to him, now more than 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas are stored in underground gas storage facilities.

At the same time, the company plans to meet the needs of Ukrainians with domestic natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, Ukraine completed the 2023/2024 heating season and began the season of natural gas injection into underground storage facilities.

During the heating season 2023/2024 Ukraine used 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from underground storage facilities.

In total, the gas extraction season lasted 145 days.