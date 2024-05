Share:













The net loss of the russian state concern Gazprom in 2023 is RUB 629 billion (EUR 6.44 billion), which is the worst result in the history of the company.

It was reported by DW with reference to the company's report of May 2.

Gazprom's total revenues for 2023 amounted to RUB 8.6 trillion against RUB 11.6 trillion in 2022. However, under such indicators, the russian authorities have sharply increased and continue to increase gas tariffs for their own population. Already from July 2024, tariffs will increase by 11.2 percent, and from July 2025 - by another 8.2 percent. Thus, for russian consumers, gas will increase in price by 20 percent, and since the beginning of the war in Ukraine this figure has grown by 34 percent.

"According to experts, the main reasons for the record loss of the Russian gas monopolist are a sharp reduction (by 56 percent compared to 2022) in gas supplies to European Union countries due to the war in Ukraine and an increase in the financial burden on the company due to an additional increase in mineral extraction tax," the material says.

At the same time, the EU countries "did not freeze," as they have repeatedly said in the russian federation, and for the second winter they do without the supply of blue fuel from Gazprom. According to experts, at the beginning of March 2024, European underground gas storage facilities were 63 percent full, and gas savings exceeded 100 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU countries ended the heating season for the second year in a row with record gas reserves.

In January, Gazprom, without explanation, reduced the usual application for gas transit from the russian federation to Europe through Ukraine.

Recall that in 2023, statistics were classified in russian Gazprom after the collapse of exports to a minimum since Soviet times.