Share:













Copied



Tariffs for natural gas storage in Ukrainian underground natural gas storage facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of our key goals for 2024 is to increase the volume of natural gas that foreign energy companies store in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. This is not only a security issue, but also funds that are sent to the Ukrainian economy. Therefore, it was decided to keep the tariffs unchanged," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz.

He stressed that last year, despite the war, it was possible to attract 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas of foreign partners for storage in underground storages.

"More than 160 foreign energy companies from 32 countries of the world use our underground storages to store natural gas in the "customs warehouse" mode. We are actively preparing for the injection season so that both Ukrainian and foreign companies can freely pump significant volumes of natural gas into our storage facilities," said Roman Maliutin, head of Ukrtransgaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities raised the tariffs of the natural gas storage operator Ukrtransgaz for the storage, extraction and injection of natural gas to underground storages 2-4 times from July 2022.