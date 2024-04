Share:













Ukraine has completed the heating season of 2023/24 and started the season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities (USF).

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Naftogaz Group has started the season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities. According to JSC Ukrtransgaz, during the heating season of 2023/2024, 8.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were withdrawn from USF, of which Ukraine used 6.7 billion cubic meters," the message says.

In total, the gas extraction season lasted 145 days.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of Naftogaz, Oleksii Chernyshov, previously stated that this year, the heating season in Ukraine may not end in mid-April but at the end of March.