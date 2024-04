21 out of 34 occupiers’ missiles downed at night - AFU Air Force

Overnight into April 27, the russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types, 21 missiles were shot down by air defense forces.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the enemy used a total of 34 air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles:

- 9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov Oblast, russia);

- 9 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod Oblast and from the waters of the Sea of Azov);

- 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod Oblast);

- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Crimea);

- 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Ryazan and Tambov Oblasts of russia);

- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 21 air targets were destroyed:

- 6 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 8 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

- 6 Kalibr cruise missiles.