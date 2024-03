Zelenskyy tells about russian attempts on his life: They say there are more than 10, I don't count

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that, according to the intelligence services, he had survived more than ten attempts on his life, and had already stopped counting them.

He told about this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1.

"They say more than ten. But officials, special services, and intelligence say so, frankly, I don't count this number," Zelenskyy answered the question about the number of attempts by russian dictator vladimir putin to kill him.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that in this way he is in the same conditions as all Ukrainians who risk their lives due to russia's aggression.

"It seems to me that in Ukraine, all our people, the military, who are at the front, risk their lives every day, civilians, who were hit by such blows as in Odesa, also risk their lives. And I, the President of my country, therefore I also risk. I should be in the same conditions as every Ukrainian," the President said in an interview with Rai 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the strike by the aggressor state of the russian federation with a ballistic missile on Odesa on March 6 came about 300-400 meters from him and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was in the city on an official visit.