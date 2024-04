Share:













A Polish citizen collaborated with russian intelligence to plan an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was reported by the SSU press service.

"Based on the results of close cooperation between the Security Service, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the law enforcement agencies of Poland, a Polish citizen who collaborated with the military intelligence of the russian federation (better known as the GRU) was detained. According to the investigation, the idea of ​ ​ the person involved was to collect and transfer information about the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport to the aggressor country. This was to, among other things, help the russian special services plan a possible attempt on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay in Poland," the report said.

SSU officers and Ukrainian prosecutors informed Polish colleagues about the possible assassination attempt and handed them key evidence in this case.

"Thanks to successful actions and operational exchange of information between the countries, the recruited agent of the special services of the russian federation was identified and detained in Poland," the SSU said.

The Polish prosecutor's office charged him with being ready to act in favor of a foreign special service qualified under Article 130, Paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Poland.

On April 18, 2024, at the request of the Polish prosecutor's office, the District Court of Warsaw applied a preventive measure against the attacker in the form of detention. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that, according to special services, he had survived more than ten attempts on his life, and had already stopped counting them.