The Belgian government has approved the provision of a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 100 million, which will go to support the F-16 coalition.

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced this on X.

"The Council of Ministers has approved the 25th package of assistance to Ukraine: EUR 100 million will be allocated for the maintenance and support of F-16 within the framework of the international coalition," the statement said.

Within the framework of the coalition, Belgium intends to supply Ukraine with two F-16 aircraft. The Belgian military conducts training for Ukrainian pilots at a training center in Denmark.

Belgium is one of thirteen countries participating in the coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.