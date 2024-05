Time in war does not play in favor of russia - new Latvian Foreign Minister

Share:













Copied



In the russian-Ukrainian war, time does not play in favor of russia.

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Baiba Braže said this in an interview with European Pravda.

Braže answered the question as to in whose hands - Ukraine’s or russia’s - time plays in the war.

"I don't think time plays in Russia's favor. Ukraine receives military support, as well as political, legal and sanctions support. This certainly brings Ukraine's victory closer," Braže explained her reasoning.

At the same time, she admitted that the protraction of the war is extremely painful for Ukraine.

"I'm not saying lightly that it just takes time. Because Ukrainians lose life, health, war destroys the environment. Ukraine at this time pays the highest price. It's just terrible," said the Latvian Foreign Minister.

At the same time, Braže agreed that changes were needed in the support of Ukraine from partners. She noted that Ukraine needs not only air defense or projectiles, but also the ability to deliver deep precision attacks, including on russian territory.

"International law allows it. You can hit not only the sovereign territory of Ukraine, but also in those places from where the Russians are hitting you," said the head of Latvian diplomacy.

Recall that the Latvian government agreed to transfer to the Ukrainian military a new package of assistance, which will include, in particular, anti-aircraft guns and drones for surveillance.