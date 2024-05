ISW analyzes what AFU need to do to launch large-scale counteroffensive

United States officials have announced their support for new counterattack operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025. To achieve this goal, Kyiv needs to take the joint military initiative as soon as possible, as russia's dominance on the front in 2024 could bring significant advantages to it.

The experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicate in their report that before the Armed Forces of Ukraine can regain the initiative in the entire theater of operations and conduct the next counter-operation later in 2024 or 2025, they must complete a number of tasks:

to receive and integrate American military aid into advanced units;

stabilize the front line;

defend against the expected summer russian offensive operations;

to prevent the rapid and significant advance of the russian federation;

solve current problems with human resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, Sullivan said that Ukraine can still win if it receives the appropriate tools.

Meanwhile, United States military aid will help Ukraine stop a counteroffensive by the aggressor country of russia this year and move into a counteroffensive in 2025.