The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainian special forces are constantly inventing new methods to destroy the ships of the russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was said on Radio Svoboda by Defense Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov, commenting on the defeat of the russian high-speed patrol boat "Mangust" the day before.

"They draw conclusions and try to build new fences in different ways in different areas. Of course, they try to take into account. But in the end, both Magura operators (marine drone) and Defense Intelligence special forces do not repeat themselves every time, they act non-linearly. Therefore, despite the fact that they try hide ships, move them, hide them, build new barriers, find new and new ways to show that Defense Intelligence and Magura work extremely efficiently. Another three million dollars is non-movable that is already on the seabed," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before, a unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, destroyed a russian high-speed boat in the temporarily occupied Crimea with the help of a Magura V5 marine drone.

Also, Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones in order to be able to shoot down aerial targets of the aggressor state of russia. The representatives of the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones, in particular Magura, are capable of inflicting much greater damage on the enemy.