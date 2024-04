Share:













Russian forces are likely trying to use the threat of an offensive on Kharkiv to stretch Ukrainian forces to a wider front line in eastern Ukraine before the start of their summer offensive, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

This is reported in the ISW report.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced yesterday, April 28, that russia is accumulating troops in the Kharkiv axis and is regrouping. Ukraine, for its part, is strengthening the most dangerous areas in this axis.

However, Syrskyi's statement does not confirm the inevitability of a russian offensive operation against Kharkiv. He also noted that Ukrainian forces had recently improved their positions near Synkivka (northeast of Kupyansk), and russian troops had retreated a short distance from Synkivka due to a lack of manpower in the area.

The insufficient ability of the russian brigades to capture Synkivka, despite repeated massive attacks, raises questions about their combat capability and ability to continue action, especially for the northern group of troops in general, according to the ISW.

ISW continues to believe that a potential russian offensive to capture Kharkiv would be an extremely ambitious undertaking that would pose serious challenges for russian forces, especially given that russian forces would face well-equipped Ukrainian forces after the arrival of US military aid.

The threat of an offensive on Kharkiv may also serve to stretch Ukrainian forces to a wider front line in eastern Ukraine before launching summer offensive by the russian occupiers.

