Russians again tried to attack AFU on Nestryha Island at mouth of Dnieper

Russian occupation forces are trying to regain control over the island of Nestryha in the southwest of the Kherson Region. It became known about the liberation of the island by the AFU at the end of April.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, during the past day, the russians stormed the positions of the Ukrainian military on the island of Nestryha.

In addition, the occupiers twice attacked the settlement of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

Part of this settlement has been under the control of the Ukrainian military since the fall of 2023.

Pletenchuk added that since the beginning of today, the russians dropped 6 guided bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the islands and in the Krynky area.

At the same time, he emphasized that no significant changes in the nature of the enemy's actions were detected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian military had liberated Nestryha Island at the mouth of the Dnieper.

