Director of the Federal Security Service of the aggressor state of russia (FSB of the russian federation) Alexander Bortnikov said that Ukrainian special services were preparing a terrorist attack in the russian suburbs. He also called the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov the "legitimate target" of moscow.

Bortnikov's words are quoted by Mash and TASS Telegram channels on Tuesday, March 26.

FSB Director Bortnikov said that the SSU should be recognized as a terrorist organization. According to him, the special services of Ukraine contributed to the preparation of the attack in Crocus and trained radical Islamists in the Middle East.

"After the attack in Crocus, there will be a response. The head of the Defense Intelligence Budanov is a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces, like everyone who commits crimes against Russia. The terrorist attack in Crocus was needed by Western special services and Ukraine to swing the situation, create panic in society in Russia," said the head of the FSB of the russian federation.

Bortnikov said that the customer of the attack could not be established, but the russian federation allegedly knows who organized and who recruited the attackers. The head of the FSB of the russian federation said that at the moment Budanov is a "legitimate target" for russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russian dictator vladimir putin feeds on terror.

On March 26, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk said that the decision to arrest him in absentia in russia did not deserve any attention.

Recall that on the evening of March 23, terrorists of the Islamic State (IS) announced their involvement in the terrorist attack in the russian Crocus City Hall.