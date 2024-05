Share:













Copied



A man liable for military service died on the territory of the Kryvyi Rih territorial recruitment and social support center as a result of a sharp deterioration in his health.

This is announced in a statement of the Dnipropetrovsk territorial recruitment and social support center on Tuesday, May 7.

"We inform you that on May 5, a man liable for military service died on the territory of the Saksahanskyi territorial recruitment and social support center in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration in his health. The sharp deterioration in his health was accompanied by signs of an epileptic attack," the message reads.

“The man liable for military service was given first aid while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, but the patrol police officers who arrived on call determined biological death without signs of physical impact.

We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

The investigation of the death of a citizen is ongoing, until the completion of which we ask you to refrain from emotional and unverified statements and judgments,” the message says.

Photo: facebook/dniprootcksp

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced that an investigation is underway into the failure to conduct a proper medical examination and timely and necessary medical assistance measures by officials due to the death of a man with epilepsy on the first day of service.