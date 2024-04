All men fit for limited military service will begin to undergo repeated medical examination from next month

In a month, the law comes into force, which establishes that all men who are fit for limited military service have to undergo a repeated medical examination within 9 months.

This is stated in the published law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law states that men who were found to be fit for limited military service will have to undergo a repeated medical examination within 9 months. This is due to the fact that in Ukraine the concept of "fit for limited military service” in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 10313, which concerns the re-examination of men fit for limited military service.

Today, April 3, the law on lowering the mobilization age from 27 years to 25 years came into force.

On March 29, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence completed the consideration of amendments to the mobilization bill.

The National Security Committee kept in the mobilization bill a norm on non-conscription of men from 18 to 25 years old.

The National Security Council Committee will propose to demobilize after 36 months of service, provided that it included 18 months at the front.