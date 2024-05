Share:













In Great Britain, hackers attacked the payroll system for current military personnel and some veterans.

This is reported by Sky News.

So, today, May 7, MPs of Great Britain will be informed about a massive data leak concerning the Ministry of Defense and targeting military personnel.

It said the government would not name the country, but Sky News said it was China.

According to the report, the cyberattack targeted the payroll system for current military personnel and some veterans. Most of the names and bank details were revealed.

Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative MP and former soldier, told Sky News that China "probably looked at financially vulnerable people for coercion in exchange for cash".

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps will make a statement in Parliament today, and the BBC reports that he will set out a "multi-stage plan" that will include measures to protect affected servicemen.

The Ministry of Defense hopes that servicemen will not worry about their safety. They will be provided with advice and support. And all salaries will be paid this month.

Over the past 72 hours, the Ministry of Defense has been working on a fast-track to understand the extent of the breach after it was discovered in recent days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock threatened russia with consequences for last year's cyberattack on the Social Democratic Party of Germany, carried out by a group controlled by the russian military intelligence agency GRU.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic summoned the ambassador of the aggressor country, russia, Alexander Zmeevsky, in connection with cyberattacks on Czech institutions and critical infrastructure facilities.