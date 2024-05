Share:













British Foreign Minister David Cameron visited Kyiv. During the visit, he started negotiations with Ukraine regarding the 100-year partnership.

This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Great Britain in Ukraine on Friday, May 3.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry noted that russian aggression is a challenge that Ukraine cannot fight alone. Cameron called for more to be done to give Ukraine what it needs to win.

David Cameron in Kyiv. Photo: facebook/ukinukraine

"The minister started negotiations with Ukraine on the 100-year partnership - a new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries in the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture and much more," the message says.

Cameron also confirmed GBP 36 million of aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including GBP 20 million of emergency funding to rebuild after the russian attacks. In addition, another GBP 16 million will be awarded to the winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition for innovative projects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain believes that the attack by Ukrainian drones on the airfield Kushchevska in the Krasnodar Krai of russia on April 27 was successful.

Great Britain is preparing the next package of aid to Ukraine, which will include air defense systems.

On April 25, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that there is "no way back" for the former relationship between his country and russian leader vladimir putin.