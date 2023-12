Major russian breakthrough is unlikely - British intelligence on situation at front

A major breakthrough of the aggressor country of russia on the front in Ukraine is unlikely.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine is said to have mobilized efforts to improve field fortifications in recent weeks as its forces return to a more defensive position along much of the front line.

This happened after calls from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, from the end of November 2023, to speed up fortification in key axes.

It is noted that on the border with Belarus, the Ukrainian military was fortified with the help of "dragon's teeth", barbed wire and anti-tank ditches.

At the same time, British intelligence emphasizes that the situation at the front remains static, a major russian breakthrough is unlikely.

"Russia continues local offensive options in several sectors, but individual attacks rarely exceed the size of a platoon. A major russian breakthrough is unlikely, and in general the front is characterized by statistics," the summary says.

It will be recalled that earlier British intelligence reported that russian paratroopers suffered very heavy losses on the left bank of the Kherson Region.