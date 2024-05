Share:













The aggressor country of the russian federation, after numerous attacks by Ukraine on the Kerch bridge, uses land routes in occupied eastern Ukraine to deliver weapons to its front line.

The Independent writes about it.

The publication writes that the analysis of satellite images by the largest Ukrainian private intelligence agency Molfar shows that there is practically no traffic on the Crimea bridge, and "therefore, it can no longer be an effective military target for the ammunition-limited Ukrainian forces."

Images taken by satellite specialists of Maxar, which were analyzed by Molfar and sent to The Independent, reportedly show that almost no military freight trains have run on the bridge's rail line for three months.

During this period, on February 29, only one russian freight train was seen on the bridge, carrying about 55 wagons of fuel.

Russia significantly reduced its use of the bridge after Ukraine attacked it on July 17, 2023 and blew up a section of the road and a railroad track, the analysis noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The Guardian, with reference to high-ranking officials of the Defense Intelligence, stated that the Defense Intelligence has almost all the components necessary for the destruction of the Crimea bridge in the first half of 2024.

Also, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the aggressor state of russia has almost completed the construction of a railway to connect with the southern temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He noted that this could be a serious problem.