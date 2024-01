No one could completely stop the russian occupiers from accessing foreign components. Components for the military industry of the aggressor country of the russian federation come from different countries from both the East and the West.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov announced this on the air of the We are Ukraine TV channel.

"In the Russian Federation there is a state program, it is called "parallel import." Admittedly, it works quite effectively. "Parallel import" is legalized smuggling at the legislative level. Yes, components come from many countries, not only, as everyone thinks, from the East, a lot goes from the West. Unfortunately, no one could completely stop Russians access to foreign components," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov said that the russian occupation forces are continuing the offensive in the east of Ukraine, and its completion should be expected closer to the beginning of spring.

Also, according to Budanov, the russian army is experiencing a lack of ammunition, in particular artillery shells. He stressed that North Korea is able to provide russians with these types of shells.