Russians are building a railway from russia to the temporarily occupied Crimea along the Azov coast. But first of all, this is a question of logistics of the enemy group fighting in the South of Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk reported this on the air of the telethon, noting that the occupiers understand that the Crimea bridge is no longer able to cope with this. All this is due to the damage after the operations of the SSU and Navy.

Therefore, accordingly, the illegally built structure should be unloaded in another way. In addition, maritime logistics are not available to the russians.

They moved on to Plan B. In fact, this plan existed immediately. And this whole situation with a full-scale invasion is partly the implementation of this plan to create a "reliable corridor" by land to the previously occupied Crimea, Pletenchuk reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk said that now, after the special operations of the SSU, which were aimed at cutting the military logistics of the russians, the Crimea bridge does not function to transport military cargo when the russians restore the bridge for such a supply, then the SSU will again say "hello."

At the same time, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he would not recommend civilians to use the so-called Crimea bridge.