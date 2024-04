Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has almost all the components necessary for the destruction of the Crimea bridge in the first half of 2024.

The Guardian reports this with reference to high-ranking officials in the Defense Intelligence.

The source of the publication claims that the Defense Intelligence wants to destroy the bridge in the first half of 2024 and has “most of the means to carry out this goal”.

The head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is acting in accordance with the plan approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He wants to minimize russia's naval presence in the Black Sea.

The way they want to destroy the Crimea bridge is still unknown. Russia has spent significant forces defending the bridge, strengthening air defense. Also, a target barge was placed near the bridge so that in the event of a missile attack, missiles hit the barge, not the bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk said that now, after the special operations of the SSU, which were aimed at cutting the military logistics of the russians, the Crimea bridge does not function to transport military cargo, and when the russians restore the bridge for such a supply, then the SSU will again say "hello."

At the same time, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he would not recommend civilians to use the so-called Crimea bridge.

There were at least two attempts to destroy the Crimea bridge. The first took place on October 8, 2022, when an explosive truck exploded on the bridge. Then a couple of spans of the bridge fell.

The second strike was on July 17, 2023, when surface drones exploded under the bridge.