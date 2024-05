Share:













The largest oil-producing company, Ukrnafta, together with the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), applied to the Antimonopoly Committee to obtain a concentration permit in order to fully start managing the assets of the Tatneft group.

This follows from a statement by Ukrnafta, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to it, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred to the management of Ukrnafta a number of assets of Tatneft, which have been seized in criminal proceedings.

"We are talking about more than 110 objects of various types (gas stations, oil depots, other commercial premises) located on the territory of Poltava and Kharkiv Regions. It is important to note that the condition of most objects is unsatisfactory, which does not allow economic activity there in connection with the conduct of hostilities in the territories where Tatneft gas stations and oil depots are located, as well as the fact that the network has not updated the equipment for a long time, in fact, some of the assets are simply land plots where it will be necessary to build new gas stations and destroyed gas stations that need reconstruction or even new construction," the message says.

It is noted that currently, out of about 70 gas stations of the Tatneft chain, about 15 can work.

"The situation is similar with non-working oil depots. Specialists note the need for significant efforts to restore these gas stations, in connection with which Ukrnafta will have to consider each case separately in order to calculate the required level of investments and the terms of their return. The asset management contract is at the final stage of agreement between ARMA and Ukrnafta," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Ukrnafta to gain control over the network of Glusco gas stations.

As of March 1, the network of Ukrnafta gas stations includes 460 operating stations in almost all regions of Ukraine.