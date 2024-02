Ukraine receives USD 760 million grant from Japan and Norway through World Bank PEACE Project

Share:













Copied



The General Fund of the State Budget of Ukraine received USD 760 million on an irrevocable basis, as the second grant of the Sixth Additional Financing within the framework of the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Additional funding consists of grants from the Governments of Japan and Norway (USD 465 million and USD 295 million, respectively).

The funds will be used for partial compensation of expenditures of the State Budget of Ukraine, not related to the security and defense sphere, in particular, for pension payments, payments to employees of the State Emergency Service (SESU) and pay for teachers.

In 2024, Ukraine has already received about USD 1.2 billion in external financial assistance from donors through World Bank projects.

Of these, almost 75% are grants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects to receive USD 11.8 billion in assistance from the United States in 2024.