Ukrnafta prolongs fuel sale for residents of Kharkiv Region at lower prices

Share:













Copied



Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, has extended the sale of fuel for residents of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Region at a special price until the end of May.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, we are talking about a discount at UKRNAFTA filling complexes in the region in the amount of UAH 3 from the maximum price for diesel and A-95 gasoline.

At the same time, if necessary, fuel sale at a reduced price will be prolonged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Ukrnafta to gain control over the network of Glusco gas stations.

As of March 1, the network of Ukrnafta petrol stations unites 460 operating stations in almost all regions of Ukraine.