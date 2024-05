Occupiers want to launch Zaporizhzhia NPP, which can lead to nuclear incident - Energy Ministry

Share:













Copied



The possible launch of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) by russia is absurd, since there are no licensed personnel, and the amateur activity of "russian specialists" can lead to a nuclear incident.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has stated this, the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Energy reports on Monday, May 6.

Only Ukrainian specialists have a license to operate the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but russian terrorists do not allow them to the station, Halushchenko emphasized. According to him, the term of the use of nuclear fuel has already been completed, and there is not enough water for the operation of reactors.

"There are no licensed personnel at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to put it into operation, and the amateur activity of russian specialists at the station can lead to a nuclear incident. Therefore, the civilized world should prevent the invaders from implementing the appropriate scenario," the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

After the destruction of the Kakhovska dam at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, there is a problem with the supply of water, which will not be enough to start the station, Halushchenko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On April 13, the russian occupiers announced a complete stop of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On April 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that russia was preparing to conduct a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP under a false flag.