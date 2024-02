One of power supply lines to Zaporizhzhia NPP damaged due to hostilities

As a result of the hostilities, on February 20, a 330 kV high-voltage power line was de-energized in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as a result of which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) remained on one power line.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooler pond remains stable at 15.59 meters, this is enough to meet the needs of the NPP.

Due to shelling, there is damage to the air line in the Chernihiv Region, about 200 consumers in two settlements were simultaneously disconnected.

The deficit in the power system is not recorded.

"Our own generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned. There are 7 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The situation is controlled. The system is balanced. Disconnection schedules do not apply," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in all six reactors of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, the nuclear fuel expires, its subsequent use can lead to a radiation accident.