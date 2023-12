In order to continue advancing on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the Ukrainian servicemen need long-range weapons.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the "We are Ukraine" telethon.

"When we have such a large obstacle as the wide Dnieper River, we need long-range weapons. Those weapons that at a long distance can provide, figuratively speaking, a "big dome" that will protect units that are within range of enemy artillery," she says.

Nataliya Humeniuk emphasizes that the whole secret lies precisely in the skill of using this weapon. She adds that long-range weapons are a promising weapon for the possibility of pushing back the russian army and advancing the AFU, which Humeniuk spoke about during the de-occupation of the right bank of the Kherson Region.

She also noted the counter-battery potential of artillery units.

"The work of artillery and the work of aviation will allow us to push the enemy back to such a distance that we can move forward without significant losses," she added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States calculated that the russians lost more than 13,000 soldiers and more than 220 combat vehicles near Avdiyivka since the beginning of the offensive in October.

On December 11, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the AFU had managed to partially knock out the russians from the village of Stepove, north of Avdiyivka.

On December 10, the russian occupation forces launched a massive offensive on the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka Axes.