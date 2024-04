Control over Nestryha Island will make it possible to improve counter-sabotage measures - Pletenchuk

Establishing control over the Nestryha Island at the mouth of the Dnieper will make it possible to improve the quality of counter-sabotage measures in the Kherson axis.

The speaker of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, made a corresponding statement on the air of Hromadske Radio.

According to him, the liberation of the Nestryha Island has more tactical than strategic significance.

"Locations that prevent the enemy from approaching our positions are important <...> this is primarily important for the quality of counter-sabotage measures. This location was freed from the possible presence of the enemy there," Pletenchuk said.

He added that Nestryha is the last in a group of small islands, after which the mouth of the Dnieper begins.

Pletenchuk emphasized that this island can be "searched for a long time on the map", but it is larger than the settlements opposite to which it is located.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian military had established control over the Nestryha Island.

Earlier, before this, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU announced that the Ukrainian military withdrew from three settlements in the Donetsk Region in order to preserve the lives of the soldiers.