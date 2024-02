Putin states that russian strategic nuclear forces are in state of full readiness for use

Share:













Copied



The president of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, announced that russia's strategic nuclear forces are on full alert and boasted about the new development of weapons, which, he said, are already being used in the war against Ukraine or will be introduced in the near future.

He stated this during his message to the Federal Assembly.

"Strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for guaranteed use. What we planned in the field of weapons - which I already spoke about in the message of 2018 - everything has been done or this work is being completed.

Thus, the Kinzhal hypersonic aviation complex is not only put into service, but is also used with high efficiency to hit particularly important targets during the SVO (this is how the russians call the war against Ukraine - ed.)"

He also noted that the Zircon sea-based hypersonic strike complex has already been used in combat operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Express military portal, based on the marking of fragments of one of the missiles fired over Ukraine on February 7, suggested that the aggressor state, the russian federation, could have used the ЗМ22 Zircon missile to hit targets during the attack on Kyiv.

Subsequently, experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Examinations came to such preliminary conclusions.